Mads Emil Nielsen + Chromacolor – Heartbeats

This is the second in a series of collaborations, released on 10″ vinyl in the guise of remixes, by Mads Emil Nielsen and Chromacolor. Nielsen is a musician/composer from Copenhagen accustomed to bold projects using sound sources often integrated with short percussive and orchestral samples. By doing so, he emphasises – in a true compositional ‘manner’ – the errors generated by machines through the amplification process. On side A, it is ‘Heartbeats’ that wins us over, a composition that Nielsen originally created for a radio soundtrack, built from sine wave loops and granulations to which modular synthesizer pulses were added, before being arranged together with synthesized bass and layers of organ-like tones. On side B, we find a refined remix by Chromacolor, the alias of German sound artist and producer Hanno Leichtmann, who reworks the original material according to his own vision. On ‘Constellation’, Leichtmann manipulates the sounds of the original mix, merging them with his peculiar instrumental textures, generated by a Hohner Guitaret, a Fender Rhodes and a Moog bass. The intervention is further enriched thanks to the contributions of Anthea Caddy’s cello and Annie Garlid’s voice, which add depth and emotional dimension to the composition. The result is a work that, while maintaining a strong link with the original, develops into new and evocative sound territories, where electronics and acoustic instruments are intertwined in a close and engaging dialogue. In this dynamic of exchange and transformation, it clearly emerges how the two sides of the album complement each other. If side A shows us Nielsen’s minimal and rigorous approach to the elaboration of sound, Leichtmann’s remixing work opens these structures to new interpretative possibilities, creating a bridge between the compositional precision of the first and a more organic and distant dimension. This second chapter of the series confirms not only the effectiveness of the collaborative formula chosen by the label but also its ability to explore the multiple facets of the dialogue between experimental electronics and traditional instrumentation.