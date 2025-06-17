Seth Giddings – Toy Theory, Technology and Imagination in Play

sethb-giddings

The MIT Press, ISBN 978-0262548212, English, 286 pages, 2024, USA

In the general complexity of the world of relational information in which we live, there are various aspects related to play and toys as the most universal tools, such as the ‘toyification’ of everything (which has been underway since the mass proliferation of social media, such as the recent trend of generating images of bespoken Lego sets or action figures through AI). In Toy Theory, Seth Giddings uses toys as ‘technologies uniquely mobilized by imaginative processes’ to investigate their anthropological mechanisms. In answering the seminal question ‘What kind of communication technology is a toy?’, Giddings says: ‘toys are machines’, and ‘material semiotic machines” at that. The toy as a cultural-historical object emerges through a series of real-life activities in which the imaginary of technology is tested by small audiences. And play as a ‘negotiation of time’, is addressed through a variety of toys and dynamics, but also robots, video games, projection media, with attentive consideration of the role of tactility outside and inside virtual worlds, as well as a unique media archaeological chapter on cinema toys. Toy Theory offers an original perspective and is a fascinating read, consistently rooted in the dynamics of play, but also informing a range of media studies through the characteristic ‘mode of relationality’ of toys.

 