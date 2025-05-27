Rosemary Lee – Algorithm Image Art

Atropos Press, ISBN 978-1737559146 , English, 212 pages, 2024, Germany

We live in a historical moment in which machines, through their algorithms, have acquired the ability to generate infinite realistic images, with an obfuscating aesthetic and a completely invisible process embedded in them. Rosemary Lee has already begun to reflect on the radical change in image creation by, and with, machines in her doctoral thesis Machine Learning and Notions of the Image [1]. In Algorithm Image Art, she engages in a long trajectory to analyse this mass-produced generative and statistical visual process, from a book by Ptolemy from 150 AD to the latest online software. In these processes, the inconsistencies between the cultural value of images, which we have developed and consolidated over the centuries of visual culture, and the technical value, which is usually constructed independently of its cultural aspects, are comprehensively exposed in their multiple semantic, aesthetic and epistemological clashes. Lee adopts the definition of ‘algorithmic media’ and, in two separate chapters, describes the critical transition from the optical to the operational, as she addresses the changes in the mediation of perception, agency and authorship. Among the many texts analysing machine learning and AI in their relationship to images, this is a solid and critical text that considers and explores all the essential aspects.

 