Amby Downs – Ngunmal

Under the moniker Amby Downs, Tahlia Palmer presents Ngunmal and I Am Holding My Breath on Lawrence English’s Room40 label. The two compositions last almost 29 and 21 minutes respectively, and were designed both by virtue of this release and in the form of two specific audio-visual installations. The Australian multidisciplinary artist works with ambient drones built upon field recordings, and consequently is in tune with the label head, himself a composer and philosopher of listening who is fascinated by themes of memory, relationships, and spaces of physical and cultural interactions. In both cases, it is a question of imagining, perhaps even re-imagining, what are the possible stories that take shape in certain environments, and cultivating those stories to allow a congruous form of integration between the different parts. ‘Amby Downs asks us,’ says English, ‘to make ourselves available.’ ‘She asks us to be vulnerable to places and situations of not knowing, to be uncertain, to be unstable.’ The result is powerful, as are the videos that form part of the installation, splendid testimonies of Australian nature and its animal life, of fences and uninhabitable (or almost) places, of clouds and desolate territories, of places for wild dogs but not without their own strength and beauty. All of this comes with disturbing and melancholy moments. The dominant impression is that of something extremely material but incomplete, intricate in its restrictions yet intimate, just as that which pushes us to recognise within ourselves the way we live Regarding her musical project, Tahlia Palmer has a lot to say on the concept of decolonisation, while keeping the connection with her local community very close to her heart, exploring history, identity and connection with places – all cemented by layers of distorted noise, cavernous reverbs and field recordings.