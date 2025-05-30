Traffic Cam Photobooth, take selfies with surveillance cameras!

traffic-cam-photobooth

This work by the American artist Morry Kolman presents itself as a website that offers smartphone users the possibility to transform a network of over 900 cameras made available (not for this use!) by the Department of Transportation, into a huge photo booth. Users can choose the closest camera and take a selfie to frame with a customizable dedication, either in a Polaroid format or a strip of passport photos, to share… or not. Cameras were made for security and control – transforming them into a tool for free individual expression and reappropriating the infrastructure for fun, turns the oppression of being controlled into a liberating game of self-representation.

 

