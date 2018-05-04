Tarab – An Incomplete Yet Fixed Idea

LP – Aposiopèse

Released on a vinyl divided into two 20 minutes parts,An Incomplete Yet Fixed Idea is the last work of Eamon Sprod, aka Tarab, an unconventional musician from Melbourne, familiar with field recordings, electronic frequencies, sound landscapes and site-specific research. The album was also recorded by Giuseppe Ielasi, an Italian sound artist well known in the contemporary experimental musical “free zones”. Many authors who share the same creative and productive process of the Australian artist have made some quietist and aesthetic works, but in his case the creation process moves in a different direction, a solid conceptual strain based on a personal poetics of waste, decay and re-contextualising of single sound elements, something more complicated than an exhibition of distinct frameworks. According to the artist, the reactive mixes are “careful arrangements of sonic rubbish”, mostly undefined, whose origins are not revealed. There is no research, nor is there an attempt to soften the raw audio captures. So, the limit between the recorded and the manipulated sounds is uncertain, the listener’s perception walks on difficult ground searching for some fixed point. Nothing seems immediately clear. In the first part the sequences are more dilated and abrasive, with a growing development in pattern and intensity. The following sections show some anxiety made of industrial elements: metal audio emergencies, threatening loops, amplifications of sounds made with items, movements and crushes. The incompleteness here isn’t just escaping from the imitation of nature or avoiding a partial representation. The work doesn’t either support the idea that beauty is something already codified. Here we find the experimentation of a critical threshold, a critical point in the system where some lack of perception can surprisingly sharpen the capability to feel ourselves at one with the sounds and with the intimate structures of the vibe effects. So the incompleteness becomes a privilege, because it shows the potential to find relief with the development of new relationships between the sensory forms and the effective artistic practices.