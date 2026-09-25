Paul Thomas – Concerning the Quantum in Art

paul-thomas

Routledge, book, ISBN 978-1041161943, English, 120 pages, 2026, USA

The phrase “quantum mechanics” was coined in 1925, and after a century, the phenomenon of quantum computing is increasingly regarded as both a “next big thing” and one of the most difficult technologies to explain and communicate properly, remaining central to possible future scientific and technological developments. Admittedly, Concerning the Quantum in Art builds upon two previous works by Thomas: “Nanoart: The Immateriality of Art” and “Quantum Art & Uncertainty”. The author continues to analyse the relationship between complex physics and art, and here again advocates for the courage of artists to go beyond what is assumed and rationally disseminated. In sixteen chapters, he associates quantum with specific subjects such as “intuition”, “symbiosis”, “chaos”, “immortality”, and others, encouraging to culturally challenge the complexity of the subject. He cleverly formulates a mutual dialogue between the two worlds, borrowing concepts from both domains and applying them interchangeably. The uncertainty that quantum mechanics instigates becomes an opportunity to produce art in the same way, shaking our established references and parameters, and assuming the strategic role of ‘observer’ – reflecting, articulating, and especially using intuition, as the author does, navigating gestures, philosophical considerations, and artworks.

 