Ecologies of Noise, painting degraded loops

ecologies-of-noise

Several experiments in media art have involved feeding a machine with an input, then using the output as the next input in a loop, resulting in escalating degradation of the results. Maria Mavropoulou has employed this approach in Ecologies of Noise, conceptually collecting photographs of ecosystems threatened by global warming and feeding them into an image-to-image AI generator in a loop hundreds of times. After these iterations, the images collapse into minimal colours, representing an “exhaustion” of the referent. She then paints these images onto broken screens, thereby closing a loop of losing meaning through technological representation and fixing them onto non-functional devices.

 

Maria Mavropoulou – Ecologies of Noise

 