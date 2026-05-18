Whisper, the chinese whispers AI effect

whisper

Chinese Whispers have become a model for artists dealing with the transmission of information, and the misunderstandings instigated by technological mediation (see HAI, Speak / Fala and NEST. Yoki Yao’s Whisper capitalises on the most fragile contemporary exchange of information: AI chatbots. The selected text is the same as the disclaimer they display at the end of their generations, like ‘ChatGPT can make mistakes. Check important info’, which is spoken by one machine and interpreted by the next one. The wrong results are metaphorically reiterating the (fallible) predictive nature of bots, revealed to be built by humans and not aseptic engineering.

 

Yoki Yao – Whisper

 