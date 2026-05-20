edited by Antonio Somaini – The World Through AI, Exploring Latent Spaces

the-world-through-ai

Jean Boite Books JBE / Jeu de Paume, book, ISBN 978-2365681087, English, 304 pages, 2025, France

The World Through AI: Exploring Latent Spaces was an exhibition at the Parisian Jeu de Paume, curated by Antonio Somaini, which, rather than chasing the latest trend, investigated related artistic production since 2016. This catalogue (available in two editions, French and English) details the artworks included and offers an abundance of critical material, analysing the automation of the processes involved and the disassembling and reassembling strategies of the software. Somaini contributes a long and fascinating essay on the concept of ‘latent space’, which is central to his curatorial work, highlighting essential characteristics of the entire AI concept, including the crucial ‘in-between’ of information and the invisibility of decisive processes. This compelling book presents a few focused and well-researched essays, expanding on the different sections of the rich exhibition—investigating aspects of space, time, history, visual culture, and literature—and ultimately providing a critical selection that covers most aspects we should consider and understand about AI. Furthermore, the historical material, briefly interspersed with an introduction and a series of pictures among the rest of the content, roots the general discourse in a longer trajectory, helping to better understand the latent spaces that proliferate around us.

 