Puppet, disarticulated visual sound synthesiser

puppet

The computer animation universe has often be one of its own, privileging technical virtuosity, spotless aesthetics, removed from other fields of art. This is not the case for Puppet which is meant to be a music composition software that uses a 3D video game aesthetic of a puppet to control melody, rhythm, or effects in a synthesiser. The realistic expression and disarticulated bodily movements, reminds us of alternative video games and artists’ animations, while the cause-effect mechanisms of the interface seem to remain consistent. Developed by 1024 architecture & electronic music producer Vitalic, Puppet is an imaginative implementation of the ‘audiovisual’ concept.

 

 