Heavyweight, to whom it may concern

heavyweight

Software artists in the 2000s experimented with forged documents generators to obtain social support or to produce fake cease and desist letters. These documents were plausible but featured a distinctive aesthetic. In Morry Kolman and Kendra Albert’s Heavyweight, the generated lawyer letter is highly realistic and can be customised through a few parameters, addressing what colleagues might notice when evaluating the firm. The artists claim that the generator is protected speech, but disclaim any responsibility for the use of the letters, which, like any controversial artefact, can produce results depending on how they are used, and not necessarily in their purpose alone.

 

Morry Kolman and Kendra Albert – Heavyweight
1

 

2

 