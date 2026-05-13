edited by Davide Bevilacqua – Artists Running Data Centers

art, artistic research, networks, data centers, server, autonomy, independence, platforms, radical networks, community infrastructure, artist run data center, linux, free software, media art, collective, associations

servus.at – kunst und kultur im netz, book, ISBN 978-3950420036,English, 96 pages, 2024, Austria

The international movement of hacktivists operating servers began in the early, pioneering days of the pre-internet and continued into the era of the public internet, often through informal meetings where hackers and activists collaborated on independent infrastructures serving specific communities. Since then, a deep technical understanding, combined with information and critical theory, has been a distinctive feature of several generations of hacktivists, who also encountered the critical media art world on various occasions. Bevilacqua is part of this scene and belongs to the historical internet systems and services collective servus.at in Linz, situated opposite the sleek Ars Electronica Centre, but based in Stadtwerkstatt, the city’s oldest autonomous cultural centre. Artists Running Data Centers consists of interviews with key figures from the servus.at – hosted virtual machines dedicated to artists, their relationship with the local AMRO – Art Meets Radical Openness event, and the surrounding groups and collectives. Through these conversations, what emerges is not only the internal history of public networks but also their relational and political dimensions, the collaborative construction of infrastructure, the ongoing struggle with economic powers, and the inspiring, experimental nature of so many projects.

 