Joost Rekveld – Liberate the Machines!

liberate-the-machines

Studio Joost Rekveld, Brussels, KASK & Conservatorium Gent, ISBN 978-9491564185, English, 176 pages, 2025, The Netherlands

If you follow Joost Rekveld on social media, you will often be surprised not only by the complex technical processes he uses to restore old analogue machines for his abstract films, but also by his obscure discoveries in scientific literature, especially in the fields of computation and cybernetics. Rekveld comprehensively embodies in his work the perfect combination of theory and practice, expressed through thorough research and resulting art, and this book could not express it better. Stemming from a branch of his PhD thesis, it is organised into 19 short chapters and two appendixes, sharing the process, sources, and reflections from the production of his experimental film Mechanisms Common to Disparate Phenomena; #59. It is a mesmerising and immersive journey into analogue machines, their rediscovered and reactivated mechanisms, the politics behind them, and their revived functionality from a contemporary perspective. Rekveld’s media archaeology is knowledgeable, critical, and operative. The textual and visual documents in the book become the source for a personal elaboration, leading to a coherent artistic production, and are shared in full with the reader. Liberate the Machines! is a true gem, reflecting the unique path, strategies, and nurtured interests of Rekveld, to be ideally learned from and further cultivated.

 