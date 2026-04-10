Electric Garden, microbial power

electric-garden

Recently, artists’ interest in the ecology of energies has dramatically increased as they investigate scientific discoveries and work with their findings to produce engaging artworks. Sunjoo Lee’s Electric Garden belongs to these practices, using microbial fuel cells, which generate power through the metabolic processes of soil bacteria. Her garden is a whole ecosystem unknowingly collaborating to produce small currents. She regards electricity as ‘something to be cultivated and cared for’, implementing the metaphor in an operating scheme that imposes the pace of production, thus claiming the sovereignty of nature for the most essential resource in our current era.

 

Sunjoo Lee – Electric Garden

 