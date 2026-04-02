AI-Ludd, disruptive LLM

ai-ludd

What if we were to build an effective AI-based Luddite chatbot to provide consultation on work matters? AI-Ludd, the simulation presented by the IoCose group in a video, subverts the concept of industrial software. This radical narrative shift is not merely a glitch in the system; it becomes the system itself, supporting disruption, sabotage, and the potential liberation from machine-based work, offering detailed, reliable information and even possible autonomous and automated initiatives. The efficiency of labour is conceptually demolished, and databases are used to support and predict what is needed to actively boycott the work system at will, and without regrets.

 

IoCose – AI-Ludd

 