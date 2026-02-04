exclusive disjunctions#2; Whispering of the Wind (wish), listen to your disappearing voice

Inspired by the folk tale ‘The King’s Ears Are Donkey Ears’, Jun Hyoung San’s exclusive disjunctions#2; Whispering of the Wind (wish) is an installation whose structure with sixteen moving antennas resembles a bamboo forest, each with a loudspeaker attached to its base. The antennas receive signals and then oscillate, reminiscent of the sound of the wind in the bamboo. The audience is invited to speak into a microphone and their voice is dispersed by the system encouraging them to listen to what surrounds them rather than to themselves. The artist has designed this system to use interaction as a pretext to cultivate contemplation and silence rather than self-affirmation.

 

