edited by Michelle Cotton – Radical Software: Women, Art & Computing 1960–1991

radical-software

Mudam Luxembourg – Musée d’Art Moderne Grand-Duc Jean, Kunsthalle Wien and Verlag der Buchhandlung Walther und Franz König, catalogue, ISBN 978-3753307343, English, 224 pages, 2024, UK

This publication is a catalogue of an important exhibition curated by Michelle Cotton and produced by Mudam Luxembourg and Kunsthalle Wien on the essential role of women artists in media and especially computational art, which ended just before the beginning of the mass diffusion of the internet. The exhibition was comprised of one hundred works by fifty artists from a clearly feminist perspective. It joins a series of recent museum exhibitions that have explored the pre-history of the digital, such as the Tate’s ‘Electric Dreams’ (reported in this issue), TMNT’s ‘Digital Art in Croatia 1968 – 1984’ and publications that, interestingly, have all traced the history of media art before the internet in different ways. There are twenty-seven artist interviews, essays by historians Tina Rivers Ryan and Margit Rosen and, of course, an insightful text by the curator with a significant illustrated timeline from the first algorithm created by Ada Lovelace in 1843, up to 1991. The cultural significance of practices that conceptually and technically preceded the internet is increasingly important when it comes to assessing rapid and profound social and communicative changes, and even more so when it comes to doing justice to the female protagonists, such as the founders of the eponymous, pioneering magazine that inspired the project title.

 