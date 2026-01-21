REVIEW, embodying hostile language

One of the most under-evaluated consequences of the multiplication of machine learning engines, and their production invisibly being embedded in our daily reading, is that the generated words, tones, lexicon, and structures will have an impact on our perception of the world, in the short and medium term, as language always has. From this perspective artist Jinwon Lee (eeezeen) has engaged with the Sapir-Whorf Hypothesis – a linguistic theory, part of linguistic relativity, affirming that how we express a language has a direct influence on our thoughts and consequently to our perception and understanding of reality. Lee’s REVIEW project was developed under this premise. It applies those digital mechanisms through flesh and bones reality with a performer. In this version, a wandering girl is equipped with hidden electronics, a mini camera, attached next to her eyes, and a compact printer, mounted at the very front of her mouth, which prints out comments on what the camera, and the girl, observe. These comments are formulated ‘in a negative and distorted linguistic style’, elaborated by a machine learning model trained with similar language patterns, and hostile comments in various substyles expressed in various online communities. What seems a mere exercise of representation is instead an attempt to allow a moving body to embrace in the physical world the influence of abstract and anonymous humans behind ever-frequent, vile comments on social media – comments that are too easily published and which resonate across society. This cyborgian resulting body is specifically assembled, but it is universal at the same time, representing any of ‘us’, overwhelmed and subjugated by the aggressiveness of technologically enabled subtle intimations. The printer, then, seems to materialise the overflow of this suffered language from our own person, while the attached camera highlights the unavoidability of being exposed – dramatically manifesting our fragility in an inescapable, unsettling short circuit.

Jinwon Lee – REVIEW