edited by Sepp Eckenhaussen, Senka Milutinović, and Carolina Valente Pinto – Screentime Airtime Facetime: Practicing Hybridity in the Cultural Field

screentime-airtime-facetime

Institute of Network Cultures, ISBN 978-9083412504, English, 160 pages, 2024, The Netherlands

“Is this being recorded?” is probably the most frequent question asked on social media in the comments following the announcement of a live event. With the incredible increase in live-streamed cultural events, the chance to catch interesting bits has multiplied, but the shared experience of a “video call” at all these events has not changed. This book is intended as a “record”, or rather a printed archive, of a series of processes set in motion as part of “Going Hybrid”, an applied research program on the future of hybridity in the cultural field. Three prototypes were developed as part of the project: one for the remote or local activation of tools to customise the experience, one for interconnecting elements of event reports and one for archiving oral testimonies about the activity of a cultural institution. In addition, the book itself is a trigger for other content. Mostly, the website is its alter ego, with the visual, audio and video material within the same text. The book also contains the transcription of the online panels and an inner column contains the chatroom annotations and tags that categorize key points and link to other external resources. With an innovative graphic design that incorporates all these features, this book is an excellent embodiment of the integration between static and dynamic media, with a vision.

 