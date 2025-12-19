Viral Infection, information shaping organic production

viral-infection

Viral Infection is an installation by Johannes Kiel. It uses machine nests to produce the PLA bioplastic they are made of and also calculates their production needs, while a ‘virus machine’ attempts to infect further hosts in order to multiply. To do this, it uses a database of viral posts and videos on social media that have personally affected the artist, as well as a chat with the artist himself. A heat sensor involves visitors, whose presence conditions the robot’s measurements and disrupts production. The process is a representation of how the flow of information affects organic reality and literally moulds it, for better or for worse, sometimes almost out of control.

 

viral-infection1

 

viral-infection2

 

viral-infection3

 