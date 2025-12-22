Marcelo Velasco, Ignacio Nieto – The Art-Science Symbiosis

the-art-science-symbiosis

Springer, ISBN 978-3031474033, English, 186 pages, 2024, Germany

Following their earlier book Ciencia Abierta / Open Science, Marcelo Velasco and Ignacio Nieto, both from Santiago de Chile, have written an ambitious book about the perennially problematic relationship between art and science. Their remarkable approach is not to speculate abstractly about this relationship, but to demonstrate, prove and contextualise interdisciplinarity through exemplary works of contemporary art, which have fully embraced it as an essential element. Pointing out that both art and science ‘rely on metaphors’, they have established six categories to classify the different artworks, mainly expressing the balance between the art/science hierarchy and making fruitful the selection of included works with a broader historical background. Twenty-two artworks (presented in Chapter 4) were selected, each representing a specific category and altogether constituting a sort of visual alphabet to understand how this interdisciplinarity can manifest itself and generate meaning. In particular, they have selected works where the symbiosis between the two fields is evident, potentially challenging both, and many of which originate from non-Western countries. With a rich collection of colour images, this book is an authoritative source that will hopefully inspire further elaboration, which is more important today than ever.

 