Cellular Performances, cellular automata audiovisual set

Considered to be among the very first computational generative visual processes, cellular automata has historically represented a pioneering form of endless computer graphics featuring machine logic. As a long time artist engaging with the aesthetic of the ‘imaginaries of the machinic’, Ralf Baecker has adopted them in his Cellular Performances, composing them in audio-visual interpretations. They pay homage to early computer programming techniques and aesthetics, while the sound is generated by real-time scanning of pixels. What is then revisited is the ‘algorithmic foundations of lattice-based emergent systems’, and of course, early artificial life and processes also.

 

Ralf Baecker – Cellular Performances
