Anthony Stagliano – Disobedient Aesthetics: Surveillance, Bodies, Control (Rhetoric and Digitality)

University of Alabama Press, ISBN 978-0817321864, English, 194 pages, 2024, USA

Gilles Deleuze’s concept of the ‘control society’ is often cited to describe our technological condition of being tracked and recorded in all activities that can be quantified and qualified by the digital. This condition has been analysed over time and used as fertile terrain for the development of critical artworks. In Disobedient Aesthetics, Anthony Stagliano offers a comprehensive overview of the most controversial topics and the celebrated artworks that accompany them. He begins with body heat and thermal imaging in the first chapter, then moves on to facial data, emphasising the realistic faces generated with GAN in the second chapter. The third chapter looks at genome technology, the fourth at the circulation of bodies and the decisions of media and authorities to control them, while the fifth chapter identifies groups and strategies to ‘hack’ the control systems discussed, mostly through clever collective DIY practices. The concept of surveillance is located here in specific strategies and practices, but at its core, it is about the digital quantification of bodies and their calculated position in a system of data-driven relations. The author ends with a call for ‘creative escapes’, in which techniques should be creatively developed through ‘paratactical’ strategies designed to develop a relational sense of belonging.

 