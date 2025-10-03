Filax Staël – Traces

LP+book – REV. Lab.

There are 24 tracks in under half an hour on Traces, the latest effort by Filax Staël, a collaborative project led by Bas Mantel and Okko Perekki – both of whom are well-versed in working with electronic sounds, field recordings, sample experimentation and extreme cut-up techniques. This is their first official release even though the original implementations of the project date back to 2013. Traces is also complemented by a 52-page book in which the graphic skills of Mantel (a designer trained at the Hogeschool voor de Kunsten in Utrecht) stand out. As often happens when cut, copy & paste techniques are the primary inspiration, especially when the outcomes are so visceral and unpredictable, the immediate cultural references point towards Dadaism and William S. Burroughs, although perhaps a more modern reference can be found in Brion Gysin. Furthermore, the use of sound recordings of educational films from the 50s brings some compositions on this album closer to the plunderphonic techniques of sound artists such as John Oswald or Negativland. Traces manages to evoke a soundscape full of heterogeneous yet interconnected auditory fragments, creating an experience that is as much cerebral as it is sensorial. Each track seems like a sound collage that compels the listener to confront the unexpected, playing with familiarity and strangeness. Abrasive sounds and distorted loops blend with disembodied voices, generating a sense of disorientation that is nevertheless fascinating. The interaction between sound and graphic design is ultimately a central aspect of the release: the book attached to the LP does not only serve as a visual support, but extends the themes of the album, enriching the overall experience. Mantel’s visual collages align perfectly with the cut-up philosophy of sound, as if the pages of the book were a visual echo of the sonic chaos. The underlying idea is still that of a poetics of the fragment and recontextualization, where the past is dissected and recomposed in new forms, between nostalgia and subversion. The result is a multidimensional work that transcends the boundaries between visual and sound art, providing a very complex and immersive experience. Traces thus takes the form of a journey through broken memories, in which chaos finds its hidden coherence.