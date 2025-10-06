Embedded/Embodied, AI listening

Sound walks have become a consolidated theory and artistic practice over time, with various acoustic devices enhancing or revealing participants’ listening abilities. In Embedded/Embodied, Farzaneh Nouri & Arash Akbari add a computational layer by training an artificial intelligence (AI) to ‘listen’ to situated sounds and add this process to field recordings. They refer to Steven Feld’s concept of ‘acoustemology’, which combines acoustics and epistemology, i.e. what is possible to know through listening. The experience then becomes an unconventional aural symbiosis with a trained machine that can be experienced audiovisually and interactively through a web interface.

 

