The Solar Share, biomass as currency

Disnovation.org (Nicolas Maigret and Maria Roszkowska) has taken on the absurdities of energy management in the industry and continues to produce technically advanced and conceptually strong works. With The Solar Share, a microalgae culture produces edible biomass every day through photosynthesis in a bioreactor of one square meter (symbolising the same area of the earth’s surface), which is elevated to a ‘currency’ as it can be ‘consumed, exchanged or stored’. The provocative component goes hand in hand with scientific and economical rigour, creating a critical system that acts on multiple levels across sustainable models and the paradoxical extraction schemes we use.

 

Nicolas Maigret and Maria Roszkowska – The Solar Share
