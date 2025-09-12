edited by Niekolaas Johannes Lekkerkerk, Eva Burgering – Worlding Ecologies, Art, Science and Activism Towards Climate Justice

worlding-ecologies

Valiz / RADIUS, ISBN 978-9493246348, English, 256 pages, 2024, The Netherlands

We are earthbound. With this quote from Bruno Latour, the editors set the tone of Worlding Ecologies, an anthology of texts that emerged from a symposium of the same name that took place in 2024 at RADIUS, the Center for Contemporary Art and Ecology. With the aim of providing conceptual and pragmatic tools for the creation of ‘regenerative ecologies’ and the search for ‘multispecies assemblages’, and ultimately to develop ‘intersectional ecological thinking’, eighteen authors have been involved, including well-known names Ursula Biemann, TJ Demos, Michael Marder and Chus Martínez. The book is divided into three sections: ‘Science & Climate Truth’, ‘Activism & Climate Justice’ and ‘Art & Institutional Ecosystems’. Reinstating the undeniable scientific nature of climate change, the first section presents art practices and strategies in relation to and through science, while the second questions the role of art institutions’ strategies. The final section shows cases of how these same institutions play a crucial role in fostering effective ecological discourses and approaches. With original and engaging graphic design by Wibke Bramesfeld, this book is a call to cultural action, to take responsibility and to put it into practice, and to revitalise the role of art institutions as a powerful tool for influencing and improving society.

 