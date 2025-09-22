Climate Parliament, walking waves of environmental criticism

Climate Parliament

If ‘there are no passengers on spaceship Earth. We are all crew’, as McLuhan stated, where is the public opinion on climate change? Rafael Lozano-Hemmer (interviewed in issue #26) provides an answer with Climate Parliament, which consists of thousands of audio channels playing recordings of critical voices of environmental collapse on custom-built, suspended speakers at Rice University. They are activated in ‘sound corridors’ by passersby and played back in polyphony, like a sudden burst of inner consciousness in our minds. As part of the artist’s research into the perception of multiple sounds (‘speaker as pixel’), it brings the scattered recorded truths into reality.

 

Rafael Lozano-Hemmer – Climate Parliament

 