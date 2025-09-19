Abelardo Gil-Fournier and Jussi Parikka – Living Surfaces: Images, Plants, and Environments of Media

The MIT Press, ISBN 978-0262547956, English, 320 pages, 2024, USA

It is not only the comparison between the representation of land in the past and the present that should exclusively influence our awareness of the current ecological crisis, which is often presented as evidence in social media posts and memes. Although it exemplifies our perception of change over time, we would need a higher discourse to comprehend the intricate phenomena involved. Living Surfaces examines the Earth as a surface, a medial, ecological, thermal skin that we mostly perceive as an assemblage of images. The nature of these images is then examined as chemical, material, descriptive and practical, combining the interpretation of representation and materiality, for example ‘visual agriculture’ and ‘operational photography’. It is a process that the two authors define as ‘environmental imaging’, a process that intertwines all these different material and cultural aspects in a new, fascinating and inspiring synthesis. Gil-Fournier and Parikka have been working together for some time, merging theory and practice in texts and art installations. This includes the related Lumi, a video essay in which historical photographic datasets are organised through the lens of a fictional synthetic intelligence programmed to ‘repaint landscapes’ as part of a ‘climate restoration initiative’ – the perfect complement to this excellent book.

 