Ben Carey – Metastability

LP – Hospital Hill

Serge Tcherepnin’s Serge Modular Music Systems were one of the most iconic types of modular analog synthesizers in the seventies, instruments in which today there is still great interest – no real surprise considering the contemporary passion for early electronics and for everything in music pertaining to be offline. The first 20 Serge systems were built in 1973, in Tcherepnin’s home, at the time he was a professor at CalArts and wanted to create something that resembled the Buchla modular synthesizers but was more financially accessible. Metastability was composed and performed on the La Trobe Serge ‘Paperface’, a 1975 synthesizer and majestic analogue system currently housed at the Melbourne Electronic Sound Studio (MESS). During two residencies there in 2019 and 2021, Ben Carey didn’t miss the opportunity to fully explore the multifaceted instrument, research that has culminated in these five tracks, released on Hospital Hill. The construction philosophy of Serge synthesizers is typically West Coast, which pays great attention to the ‘programmability of the patches’, and where the low-level functions of the instrument are put to the test by the musician, who is focused on redefining the scope of the instrument’s architecture as part of the compositional process. For Carey, the truly fascinating side of this work is precisely that of the man-machine iteration, an imaginary collaboration that, by means of an imposing tangle of cables, gives life to sounds and processes that influence each other. ‘As a patch begins to become more and more complex, I am deeply aware that my compositional decisions are not exclusively mine’ states the experimenter who thus infuses the entire release, which has been recalibrated live, with a post-human appeal in an octophonic surround sound performance, including recordings coming from Serge, some performed live and others re-edited from the same album. The great innovation of analog synthesizers was that, for the first time, they produced sounds that did not come from an acoustic source but directly from an electrical impulse enabled by circuits, giving rise to something that did not exist in nature. The co-presence of artistic sensitivity and technological skills thus took on decidedly new characteristics and, consequently, today we investigate that epochal transition, research that Carey carries out with total competence and attention.