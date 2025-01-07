Mesmer – Terrain Vague

CD + print – arbitrary

Mesmer is an experimental trio fascinated by the transience of sounds and the different contexts – be they natural or from cultural environments – that their musical practices traverse.

With Emil Jensen on trumpets, modular synths, sequencers, and field recordings, Anders Filipsen also on synths, and Victor Dybbroe bringing it all together rhythmically, Terrain Vague, is the combo’s debut album. It features recordings taken from three live concerts, whose individual elements originated from auditory captures of Copenhagen and its surroundings, instilled with soundscapes of places where nature and culture meet and challenge each other. Delicately an illuminating harmony is sought and many inspirations flow into the eleven compositions on this release. Cinematic and narrative futuristic sounds pulsate throughout, but there is no shortage of subtle romanticisms – intricate electroacoustic hybridisations are central to the ensemble’s development. One can get lost among the melodic lines and poignant sense of melancholy that pushes the listener towards introverted thoughts, but which are no stranger to the minimalistic echoes of repetitive music, folk and free jazz, and various experiments with European origins. When analysing these audio journeys, it is difficult not to get caught up in the leitmotif of contamination, the result of the exhaustion of a linear project. Above all, this is the success of an effective idea in popular music that since the 1980s has insisted on overcoming of barriers, differences and oppositional attitudes in favour of a reshuffling of practices, styles, aesthetics and production forms. There is always so much happening around music that conditions it, modifies, and distorts it. On Terrain Vague, the processes underlying the compositions are never completely explicit, perhaps a consequence of a strict, established approach. However, improvisation is among the many techniques used and if there is a twist, it seems mild and further nuanced in Emil Nielsen’s mix – an artist who is accustomed to operating with rich textures and sound sources and combining them in unrecognisable ways.