edited by Arie Altena & Florian Weigl – {class} – On Consequences in Algorithmic Classification

V2_ Publishing, ISBN 978-9082893595, English, 64 pages, 2023, The Netherlands

There are exhibitions where a research phase is carried out before the opening, focusing on the nature of the theme and not just on the curatorial ambitions and the selection of works. {class} can be counted among the former and is the result of ‘interdisciplinary study and artistic research’ into one of the most sensitive areas of the current media landscape, namely ‘computational classification’, i.e. how machines classify the digitisation of reality with which they are endlessly fed. It took place at the V2_Lab in Rotterdam and Florian Weigl curated the exhibition in the rooms of the same institution. This catalogue contains what you might expect: images of the exhibition, biographies of the artists and the editors, etc., but it mainly engages with the artists through interviews rather than classic critical or basic explanatory texts. The two editors introduce the process of each artist (Mimi Ọnụọha, Katja Novitskova, Coralie Vogelaar, Bieke Depoorter and Dries Depoorter, Sam Lavigne, Tega Brain, Julian Oliver and Bengt Sjölén) before examining their techniques, choices and intentions through specific questions. The artists’ own trajectories are then contextualised and the catalogue becomes a polyphonic dialogue about an entire collective effort, not just an accompaniment but an excellent strategic complement to the exhibition.

 