Delay Orkestra, mental disorder (not so much) failure

delay-orkestra

The exposure to spoken words instigates an immediate response from our biological senses, especially if the content is sensitive. Matt Gingold’s Delay Orkestra is designed to test this sensitivity by playing and recording psychiatric descriptions of ‘mental disorders’ through a circle of loudspeakers and microphones. He selected over 1400 samples from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) and used the Australian voices of Apple Siri (Karen and Lee) to speak them. The neutral but peremptory tone is mixed with the inevitable feedback and distortion, while the voices embody a technical failure that is only such from a conventional perspective.

 

Matt Gingold – Delay Orkestra

 