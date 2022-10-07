Alvin Lucier – Bird and Person Dyning

Sometimes the online world reveals unsuspected parallel dimensions. This is an unknown restyle of Neural independently (and secretly as we never knew about it) made by NY-based Motion and Graphic Designer, Clarke Blackham. Very nicely made, perhaps only a bit glossier for the magazine’s line, it testifies once more how even your most familiar outcomes can have another life somewhere else.
- 3D
- 8 bit
- 8-bit aesthetics
- abstract
- abstraction
- acousmatic
- acoustic
- acoustic/digital
- activism
- acusmatica
- aesthetics
- algorithm
- ambient
- analogue
- analogue sounds
- analogue to digital
- anonymity
- archeology
- architecture
- archive
- art
- art hack
- art rock
- artificial intelligence
- audio art
- audio recording and reproduction
- audio-video
- audio-visuals
- auditory culture
- bastard pop
- bend toys
- big data
- bio-art
- bioart
- biological
- biopolitics
- biotech
- black culture
- Blu-Ray/DVD + book
- bodies
- book
- book + other media
- booklet
- books
- bookshop
- breakcore
- broadcast
- capitalism
- Carsten Nicolai
- cd or other portable media
- China
- cinema
- cinematic arts
- circuit bending
- classical/contemporary
- climate change
- cloud
- clubbing scenes
- code
- communication strategies
- computer art
- computer games
- computer music
- computer science
- computer voice
- computing
- contemporary art
- copyright
- cosmotechnics
- counterculture
- criticism
- cyberculture
- cybernetic music
- dark ambient
- data
- demoscene
- design
- digital
- digital art
- digital culture
- digital economy
- digital sculpture
- djing
- drone
- dub
- dvd &/or dvd video
- dvd video
- dystopian
- economy
- electro
- electroacoustic music
- electronic art
- electronic dance
- electronic literature
- electronic music
- electronica
- electronics
- elettroacustica
- emusic
- ethnic
- exhibition
- experimental
- experimental music
- extra
- fake
- feminism
- festival
- fetishization of the offline
- field recording
- field recordings
- folktronica
- free form
- future
- Futurism
- gamelan music
- games
- generative
- glitch'n'cuts
- global communication
- graphic design
- hacking
- hacktivism
- home devices
- impro
- industrial
- information technology
- infrastructure
- installation
- installations
- interactive
- interactive sounds
- interfaces
- internet
- internet art
- internet-based art
- kinetic
- laptop
- late-capitalism
- literature
- live performances
- machine learning
- machines
- magazine
- maker
- mashup
- media
- media archaeology
- media archeology
- microsound
- minimal
- mixed-media
- mobile
- modern classical
- multiculturalism
- music
- Musique Concrète
- net
- net art
- network
- neural
- neuroscience
- new classic
- new classical
- new issue
- new media
- new media archeology
- new media art
- noise
- noisy
- non-music
- obsolescence
- performance
- performing art
- photography
- plagiarism
- playlist
- plunderphonics
- post digital
- post rock
- post–techno
- preservation
- privacy
- programmazione algoritmica
- psichedelia
- psicoacustica
- psychoacoustics
- psychogeography
- publishing
- pulsar synthesis
- radio
- radio-art
- remote execution
- Reports
- retro aesthetic
- robot
- science
- science fiction
- security
- site-specific
- social media
- society
- software
- sonification
- sound
- sound and vision
- sound art
- sound poetry
- soundscape
- soundscapes
- spoken word
- stereoscopic vision
- street art
- subcultures
- surveillance
- techno
- techno-social imaginaries
- technology
- technoscience
- telepresence
- text-sound composition
- theatre
- theory
- turntablism
- tv
- USB drive
- utopia
- vide
- video
- video games
- videogame
- virtual reality
- visual
- visual media
- vjing
- voice
- wearable
- web
- webapp
- WiFi
- working online
- zine
Projects
- Sonic Genoma
- Suoni Futuri Digitali
- Wicked Style
- nordiC (Dissonanze)
- Tecnologie di Liberazione (2001)
- Virtual Light (1995)
- Internet Underground Guide (1995)
Colophon
- Chief Editor
- Alessandro Ludovico
- Assistant editor
- Aurelio Cianciotta Mendizza
- Contributors
- Josephine Bosma Chiara Ciociola Daphne Dragona Matteo Marangoni Rachel O'Dwyer Paolo Pedercini Paul Prudence Benedetta Sabatini
- Special Projects
- Ivan Iusco
- Chiara Ciociola
- Title Poet
- Nat Muller
- English Copyediting
- Rachel O'Dwyer
- Translations
- Giuseppe Santoiemma
- Advertising & PR Manager
- Benedetta Sabatini
- Production Manager and Digital Archivist
- Cristina Piga
- Technical consulting
- Paolo Mangraviti
Friends