Alvin Lucier – Bird and Person Dyning

Italian Label Dialogo’s series of reissues from the catalogue of Cramp Records continues with Bird and Person Dyning. Cramp records was one of the most important underground labels in Europe during the 1970s and was founded in Milan by Gianni Sassi, Sergio Albergoni and Franco Mamone to provide a platform for avant-garde artists and releases that couldn’t find a home within the ‘traditional’ record industry. Bird and Person Dyning was composed by Alvin Lucier, an American experimental music composer, sound artist and founding member, along with Robert Ashley, David Behram and Gordon Mumma, of the Sonic Arts Union. Originally released in 1976, it was Lucier’s first solo effort and is still considered a visionary work today. Although at first we may think the album title contains a misprint, this is not the case. Dyning is a shortened version of heterodyne, a word used within the field of radio wave engineering propagation to describe the phenomenon that occurs when two sound waves are mixed, resulting in two new signals one at the sum of the original two and the other at their difference. Lucier’s focus was on exploring scientific theories about the physical properties of sound and this work serves as a sort of manifesto on how an artist might use and express different tones. The tones in Bird and Person Dyning come from two different sources, the first is the electronic chirping of a decorative bird, the second is from the feedback created by a binaural microphone and a stereo system. These sources then depend on the position of the listener within the space, who change and control the frequency of the feedback by moving or changing the position of their head. The work conveys a sense of intimacy, an intimacy that, like its composer, is truly unique.

