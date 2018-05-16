You, me and all these machines, a voicing couple

Dmitry Morozov, alias ::vtol::, is a prolific artist, with a unique conception of diabolically structured art machines, often dedicated to implement an original and hybrid elaboration of sounds. In his “You, me and all these machines” the “apparatus” as he defines it, is a wearable structure consisting of a directional motorised microphone, an LED strip to show the score and a joystick used by a second participant to control the interface. The performer should sing the score, decoding pre-agreed sequences, and microphone manipulation allows his/her voice to be manipulated in real time. The vocalist involved is transformed into an organic machine, providing live voice to the “apparatus”, a resource whose exploitation is negotiated with somebody else. Eventually it becomes an interaction within a couple, which can expose a collaborative or predominant attitude, producing ever-variating vocalism, and beautifully mysterious sounds.

 

