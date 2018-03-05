Anthony Pateras / Erkki Veltheim – The Slow Creep Of Convenience

CD + booklet – Immediata

This album is a 49 minutes long composition, played by Anthony Pateras on the pipe organ and Erkki Veltheim on electric violin. From the beginning, the work shows a dark and hypnotic continuum. The ghostly suggestions and the sounds released inspire a meditative, ecstatic and psycho-acoustic universe. As usual for the Immediata editions, the recordings are presented with a long interview with the authors. Presented in a 24 page booklet, the interview is divided into 13 questions, focused on the current state of the creativity in different fields, such as the music, the economy and the technology and on the ability to be always open to new approaches and experiences. It’s interesting to lose yourself in the cloudy, low volume, sound waves, so low as to be almost impossible to ear, and not to feel the charm inspired by the questions discussed and by the slow and inexorable following of the sounds. If the listening experience is monolithic, the reading is much more sparkling. The booklet is full of references, just to give some examples: Nick Cave, Chris Kraus, Iris Murdoch, Michel Foucault, Zadie Smith, Jean-Luc Godard, Marcel Duchamp and Simone Weil. If “the best form of resistance is positive action,” Veltheim says, it’s the pattern overlap to shape the sound flux. This flux has a development which is harmonious but not necessarily elegiac, minimalist but not punitive, and brings to some suspended and ethereal dimension. It’s always our perception to put us in the condition to question what happens around us, to opening the door to other information sources and to shape our “physical” and “emotional” taste, thanks to an abstract and speculative involvement. However, these sensorial phenomena can realize a solemn and at the same time liberating breath, a breath which is pulsating and not easy for the listener to pick up and brings a new condition of attention and passion. Not casually, Pateras questions Veltheim about how he deals with the split between his analytic and intuitive selves and how he keeps its attraction a mystery. The answer is not taken for granted and the rational mind is not exactly the main way to drive us between the impulse and the action.

Anthony Pateras / Erkki Veltheim – The Slow Creep Of Convenience

