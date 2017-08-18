Dreams Rewired, looking back to look forward

Dreams Rewired by Manu Luksch, Martin Reinhart and Thomas Tode is an assemblage of clips from nearly two hundred films, dating from the 1880s to 1930s, which required a lot of research in institutional film archives, as well as private and industrial ones. Not a simple exercise in retrofuturism, this movie looks back in order to look forward. The clips are sequenced, reformulating some of our current concerns about privacy and security, but also certifying how the advent of electricity truly marked the begin of modernity. The narrator is Tilda Swinton, who masters the alternating tones of short sentences related to different clips, flawlessly rendering the commentary which is constructed to sound genuinely contemporary. The artists interpret popular media history through a rigorous selection which includes science and fiction, whose resulting narrative leaves a sense of both familiarity and displacement in time and space.

 

Manu Luksch, Martin Reinhart and Thomas Tode – Dreams Rewired teaser

 

Manu Luksch, Martin Reinhart and Thomas Tode – Dreams Rewired trailer

 