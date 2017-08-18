Sometimes the online world reveals unsuspected parallel dimensions. This is an unknown restyle of Neural independently (and secretly as we never knew about it) made by NY-based Motion and Graphic Designer, Clarke Blackham. Very nicely made, perhaps only a bit glossier for the magazine’s line, it testifies once more how even your most familiar outcomes can have another life somewhere else.
Dreams Rewired, looking back to look forward
Dreams Rewired by Manu Luksch, Martin Reinhart and Thomas Tode is an assemblage of clips from nearly two hundred films, dating from the 1880s to 1930s, which required a lot of research in institutional film archives, as well as private and industrial ones. Not a simple exercise in retrofuturism, this movie looks back in order to look forward. The clips are sequenced, reformulating some of our current concerns about privacy and security, but also certifying how the advent of electricity truly marked the begin of modernity. The narrator is Tilda Swinton, who masters the alternating tones of short sentences related to different clips, flawlessly rendering the commentary which is constructed to sound genuinely contemporary. The artists interpret popular media history through a rigorous selection which includes science and fiction, whose resulting narrative leaves a sense of both familiarity and displacement in time and space.
Manu Luksch, Martin Reinhart and Thomas Tode – Dreams Rewired teaser
Manu Luksch, Martin Reinhart and Thomas Tode – Dreams Rewired trailer