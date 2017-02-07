Neural 55, Inconvenient Utopias + extra: numbered and stamped ATM research group postcard.

Issue #55, Autumn 2016 ISSN: 2037-108X

interviews

  • Near Future Laboratories
  • Brendan Howell
  • Julian Priest
  • Jason Kahn
  • Robert Pravda
  • Nicolas Maigret and Maria Roszkowska
  • Liam Young

reports

  • Cinema Lascado exhibition (Sao Paolo)
  • Cinnamon Colomboscope 2016 (Colombo)

news

  • Spacejunk, the Kessler syndrome
  • Technologies of Care, online worker stories
  • Touching Software, the enthrall- ment to touch
  • OpenSurgery, the surgery pirate
  • Woodpecker, experimental salvific orchestra
  • Magnetoceptia, audio rituals with wearable antennas
  • Syncness, speak to me human being
  • Daily Waverings II, accumulating and releasing time
  • Adeus, epic audio failures
  • La mariée remise à nu par le binaire, the machine is speaking
  • Asemic Languages, AI language vacuums
  • Artificial Afterlife, corpses, energy and apparatus
  • Monochrome(s), nothing but whiteness
  • Eggsistential Angst, avoiding the countdown
  • Water Printer, description

Centrefold

  • Dust Bunny: When digital and real collide in fine particles

books/dvds

  • Phillip Penix-Tadsen / Cultural Code: Video Games and Latin America
  • Sarah Kember / iMedia, The Gendering of Objects, Environments and Smart Materials
  • Sarah Cook / Information
  • edited by Matthew K. Gold, Lauren F. Klein / Debates in the Digital Humanities 2016
  • edited by Bruno Latour, Christophe Leclercq / reset Modernity!
  • edited by Tabea Guhl, Andy Guhl, Flurina and Gianni Paravicini / Ear Lights, Eye Sounds. Expanded Cracked Everyday Electronics
  • Brandon LaBelle / Room Tone
  • Wolfgang Ernst / Sonic Time Machines, Explicit Sound, Sirenic Voices, and Implicit Sonicity
  • edited by Frederick Bianchi, V. J. Manzo / Environmental Sound Artists In Their Own Words
  • Frans de Waard / This is supposed to be a record label
  • Lynn Hershman Leeson / Civic Radar
  • Jérôme Delormas, Michaële Liénart, Clémence Seurat / Extra Fantômes
  • Miguel Carvalhais / Artificial Aesthetics, Creative Practices in Computational Art and Design
  • edited by A. Franke, S. Hankey, M. Tuszynski / Nervous Systems
  • Jack Burnham (edited by Melissa Ragain) / Dissolve into Comprehension, Writings and Interviews, 1964-2004

cd reviews

  • Tristan Perich: Noise Patterns: Physical Editions
  • AKA 10: LogForData | ProjectSinge: ArtKillArt
  • Martin Burlas & Musica falsa et ficta: Hexenprozesse: Atrakt Art
  • Claire M Singer: Solas: Touch > C. M Singer
  • Roberto Paci Dalò: 1915 The Armenian Files: Marsèll
  • Simon Whetham: Against Nature: Crónica
  • Diatribes & Cristián Alvear: Roshambo (trio): 1000füssler
  • Solo Andata: In The Lens: 12k
  • Ricardo Donoso: Quintesence: Denovali
  • VVAA: 1961-2014 An Anthology of Turkish Experi- mental Music: Sub Rosa
  • Robert Curgenven: Climata: Dragon’s Eye
  • Pierce Warnecke: Memory Fragments: Room 40
  • KG Augenstern: Tentacles: Gruenrekorder
  • Giovanni Lami: Bias: Consumer Waste
  • Lawrence English: Approaching Nothing: Baskaru
  • Juan Pablo Espinoza | Hervé Moire: Cette île Mon corps: WARM
  • Kasper T. Toeplitz & Anna Zaradny: Stacja Nigdy w Życiu: AussenRaum
  • The Void*: Values: Lomechanik | Esc.rec. | Shipwrec
  • VVAA: Nebulullaby An Interstellar Cloud Of Dust: Nebularosa
  • Oval: Popp: Uovooo