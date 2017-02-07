Sometimes the online world reveals unsuspected parallel dimensions. This is an unknown restyle of Neural independently (and secretly as we never knew about it) made by NY-based Motion and Graphic Designer, Clarke Blackham. Very nicely made, perhaps only a bit glossier for the magazine’s line, it testifies once more how even your most familiar outcomes can have another life somewhere else.
Neural 55, Inconvenient Utopias + extra: numbered and stamped ATM research group postcard.
Neural 55, Inconvenient Utopias + extra: numbered and stamped ATM research group postcard.. Subscribe now!
Issue #55, Autumn 2016 ISSN: 2037-108X
Subscribe now! because only subscribers will get a free numbered and stamped ATM research group postcard.
You can also subscribe to the magazine Digital Edition accessing all issues since #29.
Or you can buy the magazine from the closest of the almost 200 stores stocking it. A back issues pack is available.
interviews
- Near Future Laboratories
- Brendan Howell
- Julian Priest
- Jason Kahn
- Robert Pravda
- Nicolas Maigret and Maria Roszkowska
- Liam Young
reports
- Cinema Lascado exhibition (Sao Paolo)
- Cinnamon Colomboscope 2016 (Colombo)
news
- Spacejunk, the Kessler syndrome
- Technologies of Care, online worker stories
- Touching Software, the enthrall- ment to touch
- OpenSurgery, the surgery pirate
- Woodpecker, experimental salvific orchestra
- Magnetoceptia, audio rituals with wearable antennas
- Syncness, speak to me human being
- Daily Waverings II, accumulating and releasing time
- Adeus, epic audio failures
- La mariée remise à nu par le binaire, the machine is speaking
- Asemic Languages, AI language vacuums
- Artificial Afterlife, corpses, energy and apparatus
- Monochrome(s), nothing but whiteness
- Eggsistential Angst, avoiding the countdown
- Water Printer, description
Centrefold
- Dust Bunny: When digital and real collide in fine particles
books/dvds
- Phillip Penix-Tadsen / Cultural Code: Video Games and Latin America
- Sarah Kember / iMedia, The Gendering of Objects, Environments and Smart Materials
- Sarah Cook / Information
- edited by Matthew K. Gold, Lauren F. Klein / Debates in the Digital Humanities 2016
- edited by Bruno Latour, Christophe Leclercq / reset Modernity!
- edited by Tabea Guhl, Andy Guhl, Flurina and Gianni Paravicini / Ear Lights, Eye Sounds. Expanded Cracked Everyday Electronics
- Brandon LaBelle / Room Tone
- Wolfgang Ernst / Sonic Time Machines, Explicit Sound, Sirenic Voices, and Implicit Sonicity
- edited by Frederick Bianchi, V. J. Manzo / Environmental Sound Artists In Their Own Words
- Frans de Waard / This is supposed to be a record label
- Lynn Hershman Leeson / Civic Radar
- Jérôme Delormas, Michaële Liénart, Clémence Seurat / Extra Fantômes
- Miguel Carvalhais / Artificial Aesthetics, Creative Practices in Computational Art and Design
- edited by A. Franke, S. Hankey, M. Tuszynski / Nervous Systems
- Jack Burnham (edited by Melissa Ragain) / Dissolve into Comprehension, Writings and Interviews, 1964-2004
cd reviews
- Tristan Perich: Noise Patterns: Physical Editions
- AKA 10: LogForData | ProjectSinge: ArtKillArt
- Martin Burlas & Musica falsa et ficta: Hexenprozesse: Atrakt Art
- Claire M Singer: Solas: Touch > C. M Singer
- Roberto Paci Dalò: 1915 The Armenian Files: Marsèll
- Simon Whetham: Against Nature: Crónica
- Diatribes & Cristián Alvear: Roshambo (trio): 1000füssler
- Solo Andata: In The Lens: 12k
- Ricardo Donoso: Quintesence: Denovali
- VVAA: 1961-2014 An Anthology of Turkish Experi- mental Music: Sub Rosa
- Robert Curgenven: Climata: Dragon’s Eye
- Pierce Warnecke: Memory Fragments: Room 40
- KG Augenstern: Tentacles: Gruenrekorder
- Giovanni Lami: Bias: Consumer Waste
- Lawrence English: Approaching Nothing: Baskaru
- Juan Pablo Espinoza | Hervé Moire: Cette île Mon corps: WARM
- Kasper T. Toeplitz & Anna Zaradny: Stacja Nigdy w Życiu: AussenRaum
- The Void*: Values: Lomechanik | Esc.rec. | Shipwrec
- VVAA: Nebulullaby An Interstellar Cloud Of Dust: Nebularosa
- Oval: Popp: Uovooo