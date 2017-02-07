Sometimes the online world reveals unsuspected parallel dimensions. This is an unknown restyle of Neural independently (and secretly as we never knew about it) made by NY-based Motion and Graphic Designer, Clarke Blackham. Very nicely made, perhaps only a bit glossier for the magazine’s line, it testifies once more how even your most familiar outcomes can have another life somewhere else.
Neural 55 extra: numbered and stamped ATM research group postcard
Neural #55 extra is a numbered and stamped ATM research group postcard (only for subscribers to the printed magazine).
Archaelogies of Media and Technology research group postcard, 2016.
Series of 500 numbered and stamped.