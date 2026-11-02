Justice Control Unit, punishment by AI hallucinations

justice-control-unit

AI hallucinations are perhaps the least debated AI topic in the media, yet one of the most popular among artists. Przemysław Jasielski’s “Justice Control Unit: Machine for Monitoring and the Instant Administration of Justice” is a bulky machine, reminiscent of mid-20th-century electrical controllers, which scans the viewer’s face and uses AI to assess gender, age, and “emotional state”. Six rotary knobs allow users to modify the software’s sensitivity and, using a crime frequency model, they are judged and, if found “positive”, given a mild electric shock. The delegation of morality and direct action to a statistical machine becomes another unresolved, familiar SF dystopia.

 

Przemysław Jasielski – Justice Control Unit: Machine for Monitoring and the Instant Administration of Justice
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