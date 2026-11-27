CD – farpoint

When evening falls and the heating in St. Mary’s Abbey Church in Glencairn, County Waterford, is turned off, the wood of the building begins to contract, releasing a constellation of sounds that emerge from different points of the sacred space: clear and sudden presences, barely whispered, impossible to anticipate as to their origin or moment of appearance. For Danny McCarthy, the practice of deep listening precedes the very act of auditory capture and overturns a widespread practice in contemporary field recording, where movement in space often determines the rhythm and the quality of the experience, according to a dynamic in which sound is encountered, captured, and archived. Here, on the other hand, the stasis becomes foundational: remaining, pausing, allowing space time to reveal its own micro-dynamics. The perception does not follow action, but anticipates it, becoming the real starting point of the work. In this context, the silence stops to be a simple interruption between acoustic events and becomes an active material, a sensitive threshold crossed by minimal presences. McCarthy does not organize an archive of sounds, but he builds a sustained relationship with an environment, accepting its indeterminacy and renouncing any narrative control. In the suspension – a disposition that does not hold back but welcomes – the work finds its density, making sound emerge as a lived experience even before being a compositional material. The work originates from this posture and it takes its shape starting from the experience gained in the spaces of the abbey, without limiting itself to documenting it. The flow proceeds by apparitions and retractions, leaving ample margins for emptiness and suggesting a slow, non-functional fruition, open to the unexpected. Although it originated in an installation created at the Lavit Gallery in Cork, the work also fully asserts itself in the two-channel format, managing to convey that same sensation of unstable space and fragile proximity between sound and silence. It avoids a linear narrative or a climax, relying on a subtle balance in which attention is constantly solicited. The coherence of the work is reinforced by two texts commissioned for the occasion, written by David Toop and Sister Eleanor Campion, a Cistercian nun from Glencairn Abbey, together with a graphic design curated by Anthony Kelly and photographs by McCarthy himself. The result is an experience that requires time and availability, rejects any form of spectacularization, and offers no easy solutions. Instead, it opens a perceptive field in which silence acts as a generative force, where sound, even before becoming music, returns to being a presence.