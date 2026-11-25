The Photosynthesizer, developed by Lena Kuzmich during a residency at iii—the Instrument Inventors Initiative, an artist-run platform based in The Hague, Netherlands—, is a musical instrument that generates soundscapes using the electricity produced by cyanobacteria and microalgae during photosynthesis. These microorganisms, contained in glass vessels, react to the surrounding light and simultaneously generate and transmit the sounds that are diffused and amplified throughout the space. At the heart of the device is bio-photovoltaic (BPV) cell technology, which measures electrical signals and converts them into light-sensitive sound frequencies that vary over time. This research is being conducted by scientists Paolo Bombelli, Joshua Lawrence, and Lucia Giron of the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, as well as the Hybrid Forms Lab at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, with whom the artist collaborated on this project. BPV is a clean energy technology that uses photosynthetic biological materials to capture solar energy and directly generate electricity. Sometimes referred to as “living solar panels,” these biological electrochemical systems have the ability to self-repair and self-assemble. The design of the instrument itself is inspired by the morphology of photosynthetic microbes and vascular plants. In the same vein, the glass was also blown to reflect cell division—hence the shape of the vessels, which “mimic” a splitting process. Somewhere between bioart and sound performance, the Photosynthesizer serves as a catalyst for exploring interspecies worlds that extend beyond the human realm. The sonification of the electrical current generated by these microorganisms is a way to translate information and generate language, and ultimately to connect with different forms of life. Here, technology serves as a bridge between different ways of being in the world, of existing. It is also about challenging our perception of the world and what constitutes it—about recognizing and celebrating its inherent complexity.

Lena Kuzmich – Photosynthesizer

