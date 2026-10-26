Various artists – Sound of the Wetlands

CD – Gruenrekorder

The SoundLapse project, promoted by the Universidad Austral de Chile, was born with the aim of connecting the characteristics of local fauna with the global issues related to the environment, culture, and sustainability. In this context, through the use of high-fidelity audio technologies, the initiative invites the public to reflect on how environmental changes and urbanization are altering the soundscapes around us. The album brings together 16 tracks created by composers and sound artists from Valdivia and London, each free to interpret those places according to their own creative approach. The sessions took place both in the Valdivian wetlands and at the London Wetland Centre, and the recordings were shared among all participants without restrictions of ownership or style. The result is a collection of works that offers multiple perspectives on the sounds of wetlands: from the most delicate natural details to the most expansive and complex soundscapes, inviting listeners to consider the richness and fragility of these ecosystems. The curation by Adam Stanović and Felipe Otondo brings together the variety of approaches, while Diego Benalcazar’s mastering highlights the clarity and depth of every detail. Photographs and graphics complete the picture, offering a firsthand look at the environments explored. Overall, this work for Gruenrekorder offers a coherent and engaging listening experience, transforming a simple focus on natural sounds into a broader reflection on the relationship between humanity and the environment and the shared responsibility to protect such fragile and precious ecosystems. What makes the composers’ approach particularly stimulating, as well as the authentic allure of wetlands, lies precisely in the richness of their sound. Birdsong, rustling vegetation, animal noises, and the movement of water and wind create a layered soundscape, rich in ever-changing detail and texture. This natural density offers the artists extremely versatile material, capable of multiple interpretations while remaining rooted in the same ecosystems, transforming listening into an attentive and mindful experience. The album moves the listener between different sonic perspectives, demonstrating how the same ecosystem can be interpreted in new and engaging ways. The creative freedom of the participants gives rise to a lively listening experience, in which minute details and broader soundscapes coexist without overlapping. The result is a polyphonic portrait of wetlands, capable of eliciting attention and respect for the complexity of such environments. In this sense, the selection of tracks goes beyond conventional field recordings, offering a layered and poetic sonic experience.