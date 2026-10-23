Surveillance Exclusion, ribbed lens to undermine face

surveillance-exclusion

The invisible intrusion of systems that quantify and record our faces has faced some boycott since the introduction of the first surveillance cameras, with people using masks, garments, and make-up techniques. Jip van Leeuwenstein’s sophisticated mask (“Surveillance Exclusion”) is a ribbed mask, resembling a lens, which on the controlling side literally warps the wearer’s face, undermining all possible biometric calculations. On the wearer’s side, there are cut-outs for the eyes, still allowing direct eye contact, and its transparency keeps facial expressions recognisable. It is a proof of concept that ultimately safeguards human acknowledgement, rather than merely sabotaging algorithmic procedures.

 

Jip van Leeuwenstein – Surveillance Exclusion
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