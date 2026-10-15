Trevor Paglen – How to See Like a Machine: Images After AI

trevor-paglen

Verso Books, book, ISBN 978-1836742180, English, 192 pages, 2026, UK

What do (machine) images mean for us today? Do they still ‘represent’ something, or have they begun to ‘activate’ something else? Trevor Paglen has devoted most of his artistic career to exploring the implicit and explicit actions that digital images can provoke. The six agile chapters of his How to See Like a Machine arise from the prolific writing he has developed in parallel with, and closely linked to, his artistic practice. Rejecting human-centred approaches such as semiotics, he focuses on the concept of ‘activation’ – operational images created by machines for other machines, shaping reality – rather than ‘representation’, which now falls dramatically short in the face of the massive AI Slop, for example. The resulting ‘machine realism’ becomes an imposing perceptual framework, a manipulation dictated by technological abstractions in tangible cognitive warfare. Among the chapters, “Society of the Psyop” systematises Paglen’s e-flux articles about his work on psyops, UFO culture, and magical phenomena and their perceptual implications, while the final chapter, “Archives of the Future”, formalises the uncanny doubts of the present: new digital images can no longer be definitively classified as real or fake, and they are likely to remain in this dual state for an indefinite period. An erudite book, both timely and essential.

 