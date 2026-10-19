Florian Hecker – Natural Selection

CD – PAN

The nine tracks Florian Hecker chose for Natural Selection reflect an approach based on highly specific methods of synthesis. Unlike previous works, the album’s unity is not conveyed through a linear narrative, but it rather develops as a set of subtle relationships between the songs. The markedly diverse durations—ranging from less than a minute to over half an hour—also suggest a more open and experimental production emerges here, freed from rigid structures and closer to a series of parallel sonic investigations, oriented more toward the exploration of processes than the definition of closed forms. What emerges is a set of interconnected studies, bound not by a single narrative, but by shared questions about the synthesis, perception, and metamorphosis of sound. Each track reflects a still-evolving research path, centered on themes such as mechanical listening, automated sequencing systems, and the prospects of synthetic cognition, expanding and deepening directions that Hecker had already begun to explore in other exhibitions and installations. It’s no coincidence that the artist himself describes the album as a “constellation of pieces born from similar investigations”—an apt definition, even if the outcomes often differ greatly in structure, density, and articulation, as well as in the way they occupy and shape the acoustic space. It is precisely in this variety that the work’s deepest coherence is manifest, its unity residing in its method and analytical approach rather than in its formal appearance. After the very brief initial burst of “f92ex0.03,” with “Syn 21845 8 J15 Q12,” co-developed with the computational auditory analyst Vincent Lostanlen, the sound material is analyzed and reorganized through time-frequency representations, producing a perceptual illusion in which temporal directions appear to overlap, even though no sound is actually inverted. Elsewhere, Hecker reconfigures analysis tools as sound generators (“m syn 260e 2402”), models reverb algorithms into dense, mechanical textures (“Layer”), and allows pulsating clusters and low-frequency resonances to emerge in “m syn bold heuristic driver,” where discontinuous fragments seem to temporarily coagulate into an almost rhythmic tension. The final piece, “M 35/36,” expands these obsessions into an aural journey lasting approximately 35 minutes, where timbral evolutions, phantom spectra, and pitch shifts intertwine in a continuous structure that explores the perception and transformation of sound on a large scale. Natural Selection thus confirms itself as one of the artist’s most rigorous and engaging works: methodical and analytical in its construction, yet capable of generating an intense, dynamic, and surprisingly compelling listening experience.