Neural 79, Tactical Publishing (postscript) + extra: the artist’s poster “The fall of fiber optic control, power and paranoia” by Cèsar Escudero Andaluz

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Neural 79, Tactical Publishing (postscript) + extra: the artist’s poster “The fall of fiber optic control, power and paranoia” by Cèsar Escudero Andaluz. Subscribe now!

Issue #79, 2026 ISSN: 2037-108X

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interviews

  • Led By Donkeys
  • Kenneth Goldsmith
  • Annette Gilbert and Andreas Bülhoff
  • Silvio Lorusso

articles

  • Active and emancipatory publishing in France: the cases of Déborder Bolloré and WHOISBN
  • In the Asphyxiating Culture of the Total Library
  • Jasia Reichardt ephemeral’s archive

report

  • Screentime/s
  • The Lure of the Image
  • Transmediale 2026 + Echoes of Tumult exhibition

news

  • 12 Years in Azeroth, The Journey Begins, social science fiction.
  • Zero Range, dispositif of awareness.
  • Mechanical Kurds, controversial reality through fiction.
  • Jet Whistles / The Grand Exhalation, aural climate change fears.
  • The Echoes of Prometheus, progress’ ambiguity left lying within fire.
  • Surveillance Exclusion, ribbed lens to undermine face.
  • Space Odradek, orbiting speculations.
  • Ecologies of Noise, painting degraded loops.
  • On Air, Alchemy of the Black Box-Balloon.
  • Deutsch / Nicht Deutsch, prove that you are German.
  • Residual Lines, funding cut enabled redaction machine.
  • (di)atomic garden, radioactive synthetic organisms.
  • Photosynthesizer, to “sound” the complexity of existence.
  • Models of Crisis, kinetic support for mental struggles.
  • Justice Control Unit, punishment by AI hallucinations.

Centrefold

  • Signal, the essence of voice frequencies.

books/dvds

  • Guy Ben-Ary, Nathan Thompson, Matt Gingold, Stuart Hodgetts & Emma Pegrum / Revivification / Mess Books
  • Madeline Schwartzman, Edward Ashton / Alive, Synthetic cells, feral robots, rebellious AI, and the design of radical life / Thames and Hudson
  • Olga Goriunova / Ideal Subjects, The Abstract People of AI / University of Minnesota Press
  • Mindy Seu / A Sexual History of the Internet / Metalabel
  • Carlo Bramanti / Conspiratorial Design, Information design for the bigger picture / Set Margins’
  • ed. by Bogna Konior, Anna Greenspan, Benjamin H. Bratton / Machine Decision Is Not Final: China and the History and Future of Artificial Intelligence /Urbanomic Media Ltd
  • edited by Nora O’ Murchú and Janez Fakin Janša / Are you a software update? Reader / Aksioma
  • Paul Thomas / Concerning the Quantum in Art / Routledge
  • edited by Mónica Bello / In the Spaces Between / dpr-barcelona
  • Eivind Røssaak / The Cory Arcangel Hack, Digital Culture and Aesthetic Practice / The MIT Press
  • edited by Gabriel Menotti and German Alfonso Nunez / Barbarian Currents: Half a Century of Brazilian Media Arts / Open Humanities Press
  • Edited by Nathan Jones & Sam Skinner / BiblioTech: ReReading the Post-digital Library / Torque Editions
  • Trevor Paglen / How to See Like a Machine: Images After AI / Verso Books
  • edited by Kristoffer Tjalve and Elliott Cost / Internet Phone book, a directory for exploring the vast poetic web / Issue One, 2025
  • Alessandro Ludovico / Tactical Publishing / The MIT Press

music reviews

  • Florian Hecker : Natural Selection : PAN : CD
  • VV.AA. : Errant Sounds : Errant Sound : 2LP
  • Brian House: ‘Everyday Infrasound in an Uncertain World’ : Gruen 228/25 : Vinyl + Digital
  • dj sniff : Turntable Solos : Discrepant : LP
  • FNTC : OPERA : Staalplat : K7
  • raster. open call : soundtrack europe 2025 : Raster : CD
  • Martina Testen / Simon Šerc : Nokturno : Pharmafabrik Recordings : LP
  • Danny McCarthy : Haunted By Silence : farpoint recordings : CD
  • Bureau des Illusions Sonores : Un feu de cheminée : HEIN? : 12″
  • Tristan Perich & James McVinnie : Infinity Gradient : Erased Tapes Records : LP
  • Emiter : Electromagnetism of the City : Cronica : CD
  • Richard Chartier : Eventual : 901 Editions : CD
  • eamon sprod : Foil Void Join Avoid : Sonic Rubbish : CD
  • Mark Harwood : Two Actors : Penultimate Press : CD
  • Anton Lambert & Thanos Polymeneas Liontiris : tri-n-os : Kohlhaas : CD
  • Armando Balice : Du noir tout autour : empreintes DIGITALes : CD
  • Rytis Mažulis : Tempered Tempus : Music Information Centre Lithuania : CD
  • Various artists : Sound of the Wetlands : Gruenrekorder : CD
  • Daniele Ciullini + Le Forbici di Manitù : Shadow Cones : Silentes : CD
  • Annette Vande Gorne : Tutti Frutti : Persistence of Sound : CD