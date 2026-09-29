Neural 79 extra: the artist’s poster “The fall of fiber optic control, power and paranoia” by Cèsar Escudero Andaluz

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The fall of fiber optic control, power and paranoia by Cèsar Escudero Andaluz. A limited edition poster featuring a map that shows all documented cuts made to the Internet’s undersea cables, part of his research project “Infrastructures of Dissidence”.

A limited edition poster featuring a map that shows all documented cuts made to the Internet’s undersea cables, part of his research project Infrastructures of Dissidence