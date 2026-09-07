Jet Whistles / The Grand Exhalation, aural climate change fears

jet-whistles

What sounds might we associate with climate change without supporting visuals? Sound artists have explored the territories of glaciers melting and the cries and calls of endangered species. Johannes Kreidler takes a different approach in his “Jet Whistles / The Grand Exhalation”. It is a kinetic sound artwork consisting of up to seventy motorised metal sheets and wind machines (leaf blowers) in a room, generating a storm of sound. Using an old sound-effect technique alongside new devices, it leaps at the audience with the movements and sounds that we are experiencing now with recurrent climate-change storms, where the movement of air through materials instigates a tension that physically encodes our fears.

 

Johannes Kreidler – Jet Whistles / The Grand Exhalation

 